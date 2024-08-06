KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Popular Vancouver Chef Offers Cooking and Nutrition Classes

August 6, 2024 4:54AM PDT
Share
Popular Vancouver Chef Offers Cooking and Nutrition Classes
Photo by Veronica Carter

Keri Buhmann developed quite the following at C’est La Vie in Vancouver over the years.   She decided to close the restaurant

this spring, even though it was doing well to focus on other things, but she just can’t stay out of the kitchen!   She’s now offering cooking

and nutrition classes at the former restaurant.   The idea is to teach people to make simple, yet super delicious meals. I took one of her classes last week and learned to make Greek Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies, Rainbow Roasted Carrots, Lemon Potato Wedges, Grilled Halloumi Bruschetta and Spanish Almond Cake (dairy and gluten free!).  I could eat that meal every week for the rest of my life!   Keri also offers four week nutrition classes focusing on things like blood sugar, inflammation, hormones, digestion, energy and stress.

 

Here are pictures of our delicious meal we learned to make.  Happy cooking!

Photo by Veronica Carter
Grilled Halloumi (Cheese) Bruschetta. Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken.  Photo by Veronica Carter
Lemon Potatoes. Photo by Veronica Carter
Spanish Almond Cake. Photo by Veronica Carter
Rainbow Roasted Carrots. Photo by Veronica Carter

More about:
C'est La Vie
Keri Buhmann
Mirabelle Functional Nutrition

Popular Posts

1

Consumers More Confident In July
2

People Flee Idaho Town Through A Tunnel Of Fire And Smoke
3

Portland's Unemployment Rate Essentially Unchanged In June
4

US Job Openings Fall Slightly To 8.2 Million
5

Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction