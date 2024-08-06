Popular Vancouver Chef Offers Cooking and Nutrition Classes

Keri Buhmann developed quite the following at C’est La Vie in Vancouver over the years. She decided to close the restaurant

this spring, even though it was doing well to focus on other things, but she just can’t stay out of the kitchen! She’s now offering cooking

and nutrition classes at the former restaurant. The idea is to teach people to make simple, yet super delicious meals. I took one of her classes last week and learned to make Greek Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggies, Rainbow Roasted Carrots, Lemon Potato Wedges, Grilled Halloumi Bruschetta and Spanish Almond Cake (dairy and gluten free!). I could eat that meal every week for the rest of my life! Keri also offers four week nutrition classes focusing on things like blood sugar, inflammation, hormones, digestion, energy and stress.

Here are pictures of our delicious meal we learned to make. Happy cooking!