Popular Seattle CEO Faces Assault Charges

Apr 22, 2022 @ 3:52am

SEATTLE (AP) – Court records show a Seattle CEO who gained national attention for raising employees’ salaries and slashing his own is facing misdemeanor assault charges stemming from allegations that he tried to forcibly kiss a woman.

The Seattle Times reports credit-card processor Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price was charged in February with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Price has yet to be be arraigned on the charges, which were filed in Seattle Municipal Court by the city attorney’s office.

Price’s defense attorney, Mark Middaugh, said in an email Wednesday that the allegations against his client are “absolutely false.”

