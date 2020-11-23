      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Popular Hiking Area Closed Indefinitely

Nov 23, 2020 @ 11:22am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Santiam State Forest, one of Oregon’s largest and most popular state forests, will remain closed indefinitely following the Beachie Creek wildfire, the Statesman Journal reported Monday.

The Forest, which is located 40 miles southeast of Salem, is home to hikes leading to waterfalls, campgrounds and hunting areas.

Some of the most popular hikes impacted by the closure include Shellburg Falls Trail, Butte Creek and Abiqua falls, officials said.

More than half of the 48,000-acre Santiam State Forest was burned in the wildfire that raged in September.

Of the 30 miles of trail in the forest, 24 miles were burned.

The 2020 Oregon wildfire season destroyed more than 1 million acres and killed at least nine people.

TAGS
fire Hiking Santiam
Popular Posts
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Sheriffs in Oregon Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That They Won’t Trample People’s Rights Because Of Her Commands
Neighbor Arrested For Murdering Matthew Choi At SE Portland Apartment
Clackamas County Chairwoman Says Kate Brown Does Not Have Constitutional Authority To Prevent Home Gatherings