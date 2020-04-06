Popular Event Called Off In Bend
BEND, Oregon (AP) – A popular multi-sport racing event in central Oregon that draws thousands of competitors from around the region has been canceled.
The Pole Pedal Paddle scheduled for May 16 was canceled Friday due to the coronavirus.
Race Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley calls the cancellation beyond devastating but the responsible thing to do.
The event draws upwards of 3,000 participants, about half from outside central Oregon, and is a fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.
Individuals and teams race from the ski area at Mount Bachelor to the town of Bend about 20 miles away using alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running, paddling and sprinting.
Hundreds of spectators typically jam the finishing area in a Bend.