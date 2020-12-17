Popular Company Fined For Allegedly Overworking Teens
TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) – The maker of Fisher Scones, which have been a favorite at the Washington State Fair for years, has been cited for over 1,500 instances of overworking teenagers.
The state Department of Labor and Industries said Wednesday it’s the most work-hour violations involving minors the state has ever uncovered.
State investigators found Woodinville-based Conifer Specialties was responsible for 1,560 instances of teens working more hours than allowed by state law, involving 78 teens between 14 and 15 years old and 139 teens between 16 and 17.
Conifer has until Dec. 23 to appeal the citation, which includes a $45,100 fine.
The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.