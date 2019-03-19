Poppy Pandemonium

In Lake Elsinore in Southern California, tourists are loving the poppies to death. The poppies are in bloom in the hills of Walker Canyon and people have been flooding into see them. There’s no parking in the area so they have to rely on shuttles. Even those are causing a traffic jam. They say it’s a Disneyland atmosphere. Things are so bad, they stopped running the shuttles after a massive traffic jam over the weekend. The super bloom is a result of an extremely wet winter…people are literally loving the poppies to death by trampling over them.

Read more about it below…..or see how the Wicked Witch of the West would have handled it. Back in the day.

