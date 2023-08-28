KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pope Says ‘Backward’ U.S. Conservatives Have Replaced Faith With Ideology

August 28, 2023 10:06AM PDT
Share
Pope Says ‘Backward’ U.S. Conservatives Have Replaced Faith With Ideology
Credit: MGN

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church.

He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5.

The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday.

During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis.

The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.

More about:
faith
Ideology
Pope

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 7.23%, Highest Level Since June 2001
2

Prosecutors Weigh Second Gun Analysis In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer By Alec Baldwin
3

Fed's Powell: Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes To Fight Inflation
4

Two Major Portland Hospitals Look To Combine
5

Fire Evacuation Orders in Effect for La Center Area