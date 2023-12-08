KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearances Since Being Stricken By Bronchitis

December 8, 2023 12:32PM PST
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made his first public appearance outdoors since being stricken by bronchitis two weeks ago, which forced him to cancel a planned trip to the COP-28 climate conference in Dubai.

The pope has been steadily recovering, and for the Dec. 8 holiday devoted to Mary kept a traditional appointment to pray at the Spanish Steps on Friday.

He arrived in a black car, and blessed a crowd of onlookers before taking a seat in a chair facing a statue of the Madonna.

Before his appointment at the Spanish Steps, Francis went to the St. Mary Major basilica to pray before one of his favorite icons to Mary.

He entered the basilica in a wheelchair.

