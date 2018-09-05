Pop Up Food Banks

Food pantry pop-up sites for students and families in the Vancouver School District: Sept. 4-7, 2018.

The food pantries are coordinated by Share and VPS Family-Community Resource coordinators. You can grab snacks, breakfast items, bread and bagels, lunch items, fresh produce and more.

Tuesday, Sept. 4th, 12 p.m.

Green Tree Apartments, 6405 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665

Wednesday, Sept. 5th, 10:30 a.m.

Partners in Careers, 3210 NE 52nd St., Vancouver, WA 98663

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club OK Clubhouse, 4100 Plomondon St., Vancouver WA 98661

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield Meadows Apartment Complex, 4317 Northeast 66th Ave., Vancouver 98661

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 3 p.m.

Felida Bible Church, 3027 NW 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98685

Thursday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m.

The Ridge Apartments, 6208 NE 17th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665

Friday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 West 39th St. Vancouver WA 98660

Friday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m.

The Gathering Place, 2500 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665

Friday, Sept. 7, 1:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club OK Clubhouse, 4100 Plomondon St., Vancouver WA 98661

Friday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall Center Park, 1069 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver WA 98660

The Partners:

Share, First Presbyterian Church, The Gathering Place, Franz Bakery, Seize the Bagel, Chuck’s Produce, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington, Vancouver Parks and Recreation, Partners in Careers, Springfield Meadows Apartment Complex, Green Tree Apartments, the Ridge Apartments, Felida Bible Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Clark County Food Bank.