POLL: Majority Of Americans Say Democracy Is On The Ballot This Fall, But Differ On Threat

August 8, 2024 4:10AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll shows that most Americans believe this year’s presidential race will be crucial for the future of the country’s democracy.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs survey finds that they see the threat differently based on their political leanings.

Nearly 6 in 10 Democrats say the November election is “extremely important” to the future of U.S. democracy, compared to about 4 in 10 independents and Republicans.

Many Democrats continue to view former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy after he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But the results also suggest that many of Trump’s supporters agree with him that President Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy.

