KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

POLL: Debt, Expenses Stress Lower Income Households

March 24, 2023 12:53PM PDT
Share
POLL: Debt, Expenses Stress Lower Income Households
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that personal finances are a major source of stress for about half of the lower income households in the U.S..

The results illustrate the toll of high inflation and economic uncertainty on those who can least afford it.

About half of U.S. adults in households earning less than $60,000 annually and about 4 in 10 of those in households earning $60,000 to $100,000 say they’re stressed by their personal finances.

That compares with only about a quarter of those in higher income households.

About three-quarters of adults across income groups say their household expenses are higher now than they were a year ago.

More about:
debt
stress

Popular Posts

1

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case
4

Court Orders Former President Trump Lawyer To Provide Docs In Mar-a-Lago Case
5

No Harvey Weinstein Retrial On Rape, Sex Assault Charges