Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Death Of Milwaukie Woman

Polk County, Ore. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding the suspicious death of Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster. Her body was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County on April 30, 2023, at approximately 2:23 p.m.

Webster, a resident of Milwaukie, Oregon, was last known to frequent the Portland metro area, specifically Portland, Oregon City, and Milwaukie.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who knew Webster or has information about her death to come forward. Those with information can contact Detective Martin Watson at 503-623-7550. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding Webster’s death.