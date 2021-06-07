      Weather Alert

Polk County Man Sentenced For Child Sex Abuse

Jun 7, 2021 @ 3:39pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Dallas man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Stebbins was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual abuse by a jury in May.

He was sentenced Thursday by Polk County Judge Monte Campbell.

Stebbins was arrested in November 2018 by Dallas Police officers after the Department of Human Services Child Protection Services and law enforcement authorities received a report of the abuse.

Court documents show the child disclosed that the abuse occurred on several occasions over multiple years mainly at the home of Stebbins.

TAGS
Child Sex Abuse Polk county Sentence
Popular Posts
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Teen Keeping Up With Court Payments Related To Eagle Creek Fire
Man Dies Off Oregon Coast, Teen Missing Off Washington Coast
MAX Service Restored On The Westside After Extensive Repairs
Oregon State Rep. Mike Nearman Faces Expulsion For Letting Protesters Into State Capitol
Connect With Us Listen To Us On