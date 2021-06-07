Polk County Man Sentenced For Child Sex Abuse

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Dallas man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Stebbins was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual abuse by a jury in May.
He was sentenced Thursday by Polk County Judge Monte Campbell.
Stebbins was arrested in November 2018 by Dallas Police officers after the Department of Human Services Child Protection Services and law enforcement authorities received a report of the abuse.
Court documents show the child disclosed that the abuse occurred on several occasions over multiple years mainly at the home of Stebbins.