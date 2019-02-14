Polk County Jail Employee Resigns After Accusations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A former Polk County Sheriff’s Office jail employee has resigned after being accused of sharing nude photos of a co-worker and then lying to investigators.

The Statesman Journal reports that Deputy Andrew Jackson now may lose his certification to serve as a corrections officer in Oregon.

Jackson worked at the Polk County Jail from March 2016 until his resignation on Aug. 29, 2018, according to the Oregon Criminal Justice Information Records Inquiry System.

Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton confirmed Jackson is no longer employed at the sheriff’s office.

The newspaper reports that a call to Jackson’s lawyer was not immediately returned.