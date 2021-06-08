      Weather Alert

POLICE: Yakima Man Randomly Shot In His Yard

Jun 8, 2021 @ 10:21am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 35-year-old Yakima man was working in his yard when a passing car opened fire.

Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid.

Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center.

Spear underwent surgery Monday.

Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after the shooting.

Officers impounded a car they believe was used in the shooting.

Police say the shooting appears to be random, and they’re increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

