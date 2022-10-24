POLICE: Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Stabs Patient In Struggle For Gun

Credit: MGN

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer’s firearm.

The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold.

The sheriff’s office says the patient charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm.

During the struggle, the officer stabbed the patient multiple times.

The patient was taken to another area of the hospital for treatment.

A hospital worker who helped the deputy sustained minor injuries.

The deputy was placed on critical incident leave while the incident is investigated.