PORTLAND, Ore. –

Surveillance video shows a dark… late 90’s or early 2000’s Jeep… driving through the area at 12:49 on the morning of March 31st.

9-1-1 calls about the fire came in about 10 minutes later.

Clackamas County Sheriff Sergeant Marcus Mendoza tells us the driver of the jeep is NOT a suspect, just someone who may have seen something suspicious.

He also says, they are still looking for more surveillance video from the area.

The investigation is ongoing.