Police: Terrorism Didn’t Motivate Fatal Portland Car Attack
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Investigators say they have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, killing one.
The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday that the driver is hospitalized and is expected to be booked into jail afterward.
The man accused of driving into people and cars over a 15-block span Monday, including hitting an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV.
She later died at a hospital, and nine others are recovering.