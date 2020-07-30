Police Sweep Downtown Portland Parks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police cleared out campers and protesters from Chapman and Lownsdale Square in downtown Portland early Thursday morning. At least one person was arrested.
They gave everyone a 10-minute warning before moving in around 5:30am. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Portland Police with clearing out the parks.
A crowd stood on a corner across from the park and taunted officers.
Police say everyone cooperated and there were no initial arrests, but we’ve since learned that at least one person has been arrested.