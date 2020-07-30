      Weather Alert

Police Sweep Downtown Portland Parks

Jul 30, 2020 @ 7:05am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police cleared out campers and protesters from Chapman and Lownsdale Square in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.  At least one person was arrested.

They gave everyone a 10-minute warning before moving in around 5:30am.  Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Portland Police with clearing out the parks.

A crowd stood on a corner across from the park and taunted officers.

Police say everyone cooperated and there were no initial arrests, but we’ve since learned that at least one person has been arrested.

TAGS
Chapman Square Lownsdale Square Multnomah County Sheriff's portland police Portland Protests
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro