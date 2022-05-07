Police: Suspect Sent To Hospital With Life Threatening Injuries

PORTLAND, ORE – Two Portland Police Officers were involved in a Shooting Friday night (May 6) in Northeast Portland. The officers are members of the Focused Intervention Team (FIT). The officers had made a routine traffic stop shortly before 9:15pm. During their encounter the suspect was shot and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and remained there several hours conducting a thorough investigation.
Acting Police Chief Mike Frome said at the scene that no officers were injured in the shooting in the Roseway Neighborhood. Frome added, “There is a lot to be learned about (the incident) and I respect the investigative process.”
As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident. That review looks at initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post shooting actions. This case will be discussed by the Portland Police Review Board, comprised of community members, Bureau members and representatives of the Independent Police Review Division.
Acting Chief Frome responded to the scene while Chief Lovell is out of the state.