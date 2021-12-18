Police Still Searching For Suspect Wanted In Attempted Kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a child from his father in Northwest Portland. The same man was seen earlier in the neighborhood and investigators now say he was also believed to be in Southeast Portland.
The father was walking near The Fields Park near Northwest 11th and Overton this past Tuesday afternoon when the suspect grabbed the 6-year-old boy. The father fought back and recused his son. The suspect run away.
A mother pushing her baby in a stroller came forward saying about 45 minutes before, who she believes to be the same man, approached her on Northwest Northrup Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, followed her until she confronted him and he walked away.
The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 20’s or 30’s, 5’1″ to 5’3″ with dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and white wash jeans, a grey beanie hat with a ball on top and black and white shoes.
Investigators have been able to obtain clearer surveillance images from the area that were taken the day before. Some of the suspect’s clothes are different, although his coat, pants, and shoes appear to be the same. Additionally, he has a shaved head or possibly close-cropped haircut, a small ponytail, sideburns and facial hair along his jawline.
He was seen with this black bicycle with a black and white seat and cargo rack.