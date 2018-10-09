Police Shutdown NE PDX Streets – Avoid The Area

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news in Northeast Portland. A big police response has several streets shutdown near NE 40th and Sandy. Police say a wanted suspect has barricaded himself inside a home that does not belong to him. Officers have 40th and 41st shutdown between Halsey and Broadway. Police are telling people to avoid the area right now.
Read more: PORTLAND POLICE SERT AND CNT RESPONDING TO DISTURBANCE IN NORTHEAST PORTLAND
The Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are responding to the 1600 block of Northeast 40th Avenue regarding a suspect that barricaded himself in a residence that does not belong to the suspect.
Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast 40th Avenue are closed between Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Broadway during the investiagation. People should avoid the area at this time.
The PIO is responding to the scene. All responding media should stage at the Starbucks near Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.