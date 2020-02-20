Police should have more resources to assist with search and rescue operations
Lars brings on Steve Edwards, a search and rescue veteran to discuss Clackamas county’s changes to it’s Search and Rescue practices. Currently, 90 percent of the leg work of finding people is done by volunteers who don’t receive s paycheck. The changes being implemented have made the existing volunteers worrisome about being forced out of business. Listen below for more.
