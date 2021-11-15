      Weather Alert
Police Shot At After A Traffic Stop In Northeast Portland

Nov 15, 2021 @ 6:49am

PORTLAND, Ore– Around 5:30 Saturday evening at traffic stop on Northeast 92nd and Halsey turned ugly.  The two people inside didn’t like the fact police wanted them to pull over. When the man and the woman jumped out of the car and ran,  they started shooting at police. At least one police car was hit. The passenger side rearview mirror was shattered.  Numerous shell casings were found in the street.    SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called in . The entire neighborhood was locked down for several hours. Nobody was injured.

The two individuals were never found Police Chief Chuck Lovell took to twitter saying, ” As Chief and a member of the community I’m appalled and outraged at these acts of attempted murder. Please know we are doing everything we can to ensure these dangerous suspects will be held accountable in a court of law.”

 

 

