Police Shoot Man In Grocery Store Parking Lot

CLEARVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Police from a King County agency shot and wounded man at the end of a car chase in a grocery store parking lot south of Snohomish.
The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” around 2:45 p.m. Monday along State Route 9.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe confirmed the officers involved in the shooting were from a King County agency.
A team of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members that investigates police use of force incidents are are investigating.