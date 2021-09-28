      Weather Alert

Police Shoot Man In Grocery Store Parking Lot

Sep 28, 2021 @ 10:38am

CLEARVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Police from a King County agency shot and wounded man at the end of a car chase in a grocery store parking lot south of Snohomish.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” around 2:45 p.m. Monday along State Route 9.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe confirmed the officers involved in the shooting were from a King County agency.

A team of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members that investigates police use of force incidents are are investigating.

TAGS
officer involved shooting ois Washington
Popular Posts
Portland Readies Itself To Put Its Homeless On Display To The World
Arrest In Deadly Shooting Outside Gresham Walmart
King County Extends Vaccine Mandate Deadline
Witnesses Sought In Road Rage Assault In Vancouver
Multiple Arrests, Cars & Gun Seized In NW Portland Enforcement Mission
Connect With Us Listen To Us On