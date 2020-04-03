Police Shoot & Kill Suspect in Lincoln City Store Parking Lot
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A man was shot and killed late Thursday night in the parking lot of the Rite Aid Store on NW Logan Road. Police were called to the store around 10:40pm.
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. The suspect has not yet been identified.
The officers with Lincoln City Police were not injured. They are on leave as is standard in officer-involved shootings until the investigation is complete.
Oregon State Police is leading the investigation in cooperation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.