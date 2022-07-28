Police Shoot & Kill Man Who Neighbors Say Was Firing Gunshots Into The Air

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors say a man fired several guns into the air in the front yard of a home on Southeast 126th Avenue near Burnside on Wednesday night. He was shot and killed by police.
Dispatchers could hear gunshots in the background during 911 calls from several neighbors just after 8:15pm.
An officer from the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) shot the man. Paramedics were on scene to render first aid, but he died at the scene.
This was the third officer-involved shooting involving Portland Police in four days and the second fatality.
“The level of violence officers have been responding to is unprecedented,” said Assistant Chief of Investigations Jami Resch.
The officer who fired their weapon is on paid leave while the use of force review process takes place.