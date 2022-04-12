Police Shoot & Kill Man In Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Two officers with Salem Police were involved in a shooting at a small business complex on Monday night.
The officers were investigating a stolen vehicle and contacted two people sitting in a parking lot off Center Street NE at 17th Street NE.
Police say a man got into a physical fight with the officers and was wounded. The officers provided first aid until medical help arrived. The man died at the hospital.
The names of the suspect and officers involved have not yet been released. Oregon State Police has been appointed as the agency leading the investigation.