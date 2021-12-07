Police Shoot & Kill Armed Carjacker On I-5 In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shot and killed someone who allegedly stole several vehicles at gunpoint and shot one person in North Portland on Monday morning.
The suspect reportedly stole a car during a home invasion robbery around 9:30am and committed additional armed carjackings over the next 30-40 minutes. Investigators say they drove onto Interstate 5 northbound going the wrong direction, got out and shot someone while trying to steal another vehicle. The victim is expected to live.
“An officer used deadly force on the suspect,” said a Portland Police spokesperson at the scene. The shooting happened near Lombard. The suspect has not yet been identified.
All lanes of the freeway were closed for more than than six hours. Southbound traffic reopened first, with all lanes opened just after 5:30pm.