Police Shoot At Wanted Man Who Reportedly Pointed Gun At Officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man wanted on several federal and state warrants was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at officers and they fired their weapons.
49-year-old Robert Connelly was found at Southeast 82nd and Lambert around 8:00pm on Tuesday night.
After a standoff, Connelly surrendered. He was arrested for Burglary, three counts of Menacing with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Escape in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His warrants were tied to gun crimes and charges of sexual assault.
Neither the suspect or officers involved were wounded.
“Once again, our officers have been put in harm’s way while attempting to keep our community safe. I’m grateful for their hard work and heroism, and that they get to return safely to their loved ones tonight. I’m also proud that their dedication and vigilance has led to this violent offender being taken off of our streets,” said East Precinct Commander Erica Hurley.
The Portland Police bureau will conduct an internal review as part of their use of force review process before the case goes in front of the Police Review Board.