Police Shoot And Kill Woman In Redmond, Washington

Sep 21, 2020 @ 11:51am

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) – Police in Redmond, Washington, fatally shot a woman at an apartment complext.

KOMO reports a woman called 911 around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to report someone was trying to kill her inside her apartment.

Andrea Wolf-Buck with the Redmond Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, the woman shouted down to them from an outside balcony that she was the one who called and indicated she might have shot someone inside.

Officers went to her apartment and didn’t find any signs of someone being shot, but then say the woman  pointed a gun at officers.

The officers opened fire and wounded the woman.

No officers were injured

