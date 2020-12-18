Police Shoot And Kill Wanted Man In Auburn, Washington
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – An armed fugitive was shot and killed by Auburn police officers while trying to get away during his arrest.
Auburn officers responded to the report of a disabled car just after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Officers discovered one of the men in the car had a warrant for his arrest.
They attempted to take him into custody, but he ran off.
Officers ran after him but the suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at the officers.
One of the officers shot the man.
Medics pronounced him dead.
Investigators say they recovered a gun near the man’s body