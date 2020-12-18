      Weather Alert

Police Shoot And Kill Wanted Man In Auburn, Washington

Dec 18, 2020 @ 9:55am

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – An armed fugitive was shot and killed by Auburn police officers while trying to get away during his arrest.

Auburn officers responded to the report of a disabled car just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers discovered one of the men in the car had a warrant for his arrest.

They attempted to take him into custody, but he ran off.

Officers ran after him but the suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at the officers.

One of the officers shot the man.

Medics pronounced him dead.

Investigators say they recovered a gun near the man’s body

