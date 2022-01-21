      Weather Alert

Police Shoot And Kill Man In Lacey, Washington

Jan 21, 2022

LACEY, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a domestic violence incident turned into a deadly shooting between two officers and the man they were trying to arrest.

KING5 reports police in Lacey, Washington, showed up to a home Thursday night after a woman called saying she had been attacked and had just left the residence.

However, authorities say when the two officers tried to arrest the man who was inside, he fought back, then pulled out a gun.

Police said the man started shooting and one officer was hit in his ballistic vest.

Police returned fire and killed the man on the porch outside the home.

