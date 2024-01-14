Police Shoot And Kill Man Following A Shots Fired Call In Downtown Portland

Portland, Ore. — In Downtown Portland, a tactical incident has come to a close following an officer-involved shooting on the 8th floor of 140 Southwest Columbia Street. The incident, which began with reports of shots heard at 12:34 a.m., concluded at 4:44 a.m. One Portland Police SERT officer employed deadly force, resulting in the death of the suspect. Fortunately, no officers sustained injuries, and there are no additional reported injuries.

A shelter-in-place order was issued during the incident, and residents were notified via the Public Alerts system to stay indoors and secure their doors. While some units were evacuated, most residents are now being allowed to return home. Notably, access to certain units on the 8th floor is restricted due to the ongoing investigation.

The involved officer is on administrative leave as part of standard protocol. The Portland Police Homicide Unit and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office are actively investigating the incident. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Detective William Winters at [email protected] or Detective Jason Koenig at [email protected], referencing case number 24-10954.

The Portland Police Bureau will conduct an internal review, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post-shooting actions. The case will be presented to the Police Review Board (PRB), consisting of community members, Bureau members, and Independent Police Review Division representatives. A comprehensive timeline of the incident can be found here.