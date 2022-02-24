Police Shoot And Kill Armed Man In Southwest Portland

      Breaking News
Feb 24, 2022 @ 9:57am
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who reportedly started shooting in a Southwest Portland neighborhood on Saturday night before being shot and killed by police has been identified.

Investigators say 30-year-old Joel Arevalo was pointing a gun at someone else on Southwest Broadway Drive near 9th Avenue when he was shot by officers.

Sergeant Zachary Kenney, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Reynaldo Guevara, who joined the Bureau two years ago are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.  They were not injured.

A “shelter in place” order was sent to residents in the neighborhood as officers set up a perimeter.

