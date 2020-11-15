      Weather Alert

Police Sergeant Injured After Being Rear Ended, Authorities Looking For Suspect

Nov 15, 2020 @ 7:15am

Saturday night a Portland Police sergeant was rear ended while at a stop light on North Vancouver Avenue and Fremont Street.

The officer was in a fully marked car.

According to Portland Police “A suspect driver in a Chevrolet Impala rear ended the sergeant’s car . The sergeant was able to notify dispatch via radio, then updated that he was seeing the driver running from the crash.”

Police say they were not able to find the suspect.

A female passenger was in the Impala, she was not injured.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

 

