Police Seeking Witnesses To At Least Three Weekend Shootings In North & NE Portland
Portland, Ore. – More bad news as the Rose City fights a rise in gun violence. At least three separate shootings were reported over the weekend in North and Northeast Portland. Two victims are hurt. One may not survive, and police need to hear from anyone who saw them happen to help catch the suspects still on the run.
A man fighting for his life was shot around 9:30pm Friday night, on North Interstate Avenue next to the Memorial Coliseum and the Broadway bridge.
Around the same time, a woman was shot at an apartment on North Marine Drive in the Bridgeton neighborhood near the I-5 Freeway. She’ll be okay.
Then a reported burglary Saturday morning in North Portland. Police say the burglary suspects reportedly shot at a vehicle that was following them early Saturday morning. A short time later someone spotted the suspects about six miles south in Northwest Portland and called police.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Brooklyn Collins in connection with the burglary call, but police are still looking for other suspects. Call police if you know anything.