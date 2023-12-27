Police Seek Public Assistance In Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation

Gresham, Ore. — A 72-year-old pedestrian, Randolph James Stitt, has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on November 24. Stitt was struck by a vehicle on SE Stark St. at 192 Ave. The collision resulted in the victim being thrown nearly 70 feet from the impact.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the vehicle involved fled northbound on 192 Ave. at a high rate of speed. Officers and medical personnel promptly responded to the incident, providing immediate assistance to Stitt. He was subsequently transported to an area trauma hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 20.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is leading the investigation into the hit-and-run. They are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect and the vehicle involved. According to witness accounts, the vehicle is described as an SUV, possibly mid-size, and is light in color. Front-end damage is expected on the vehicle as a result of the collision.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719. The Gresham Police Department collaborates with Crimestoppers of Oregon, and individuals can submit information anonymously through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by using their mobile app. Your assistance is crucial in aiding the ongoing investigation into this tragic hit-and-run.