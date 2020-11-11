      Weather Alert

Police Searching For Vancouver Bank Robbery Suspect

Nov 10, 2020 @ 5:01pm

Vancouver, Wash. –On November 10, 2020, at approximately 12:32 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to a robbery at the Riverview Bank located at 915 MacArthur Blvd. A male, approximately

5’6”, entered the bank, robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the fled the area on foot.

The Vancouver Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the pictured suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured male, is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip line at (360) 487-7399 or Detective Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423.

