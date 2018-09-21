Police Searching For Pepper Spray Attacker Near Canby

Canby, Oregon – A man trying to stop a home burglary in Canby is attacked and it was caught on camera. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect broke into a home on South Good Lane Tuesday night. The homeowners were away but their security system alerted them, and they notified a neighbor who ran over to the house to check it out.

Police tell KGW that’s when the prowler pepper sprayed the neighbor in the face, but the neighbor pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot at the suspect as he was running away. The thief took off in a Red SUV headed west toward Highway 170. Cops say he may have also pepper-sprayed the resident’s dogs.

Here is a police sketch of the suspect:

Read more from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office:

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips following a Sept. 18 robbery and pepper-spray attack at an unincorporated Canby residence. Suspect and suspect-vehicle photos and surveillance video are attached.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Canby Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery on the 8900 block of S. Good Lane in unincorporated Canby.

The 911 caller had been flagged down by a male who had been pepper-sprayed in the face by the male suspect before fleeing the S. Good Lane residence with stolen items.

Sheriff’s Office, Canby Police and fire personnel arrived at the scene. Fire personnel tended to the pepper-spray victim — a friend of the residents at the address — while deputies and officers investigated the scene and reviewed video footage from a Nest security camera at the residence.

Investigators soon learned the following:

Starting at approximately 6:58 p.m., a white male suspect wearing a black backpack approached from the south, walking through an orchard across the street and onto the property. The suspect then approached the house on the property, apparently kicking in the back-porch door and then breaking in through a back door into the kitchen.

Meanwhile, a suspect vehicle — a late ’90s red Ford Explorer with grey or tan trim, driven by an accomplice — positioned itself on the property as a getaway vehicle.

One of the residents at the S. Good Lane address was out shopping while the suspect was gaining entry to her home. She received a notification from the Nest security system on her phone and asked a friend — the eventual pepper-spray victim — to check the property. The friend arrived at the property in a white truck (seen in the surveillance video) at approximately 7:14 p.m. to check the house for the possible prowler.

The friend told deputies he walked inside the kicked-in kitchen door. He then encountered the male suspect in the home. The suspect identified himself as “Todd Figs” — and then pepper-sprayed the victim in the kitchen.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., the male suspect can be seen fleeing the house through the garage side door, carrying a large can of pepper spray in one hand and another item in his other hand. The robbery suspect then yelled “Go go!” and jumped into the passenger side of the suspect Ford Explorer, which fled westbound from the property toward Highway 170.

The vehicle’s direction of travel after leaving the area is unknown at this writing.

Meanwhile, the pepper-sprayed friend ran out to the back porch with a gun, firing one round over the railing of the back porch down into the ground in an attempt to scare the suspect off.

MALE SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

White male

Approximately 6’0″ tall

200-215 pounds

Wearing black ball cap with what looked like a silver sticker on the bill, red t-shirt, cargo shorts, white socks, black Adidas shoes.

Wearing black backpack on his back and black gloves

“Scraggly” facial hair

SUSPECT VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:

Older, possibly late ’90s red Ford Explorer with a tan trim

Might have a light colored sticker near the bottom center of back window

Suspect driver not identified

The victim who had been shopping during the crime told deputies that items stolen include a Springfield XDS .40 caliber pistol, jewelry and her husband’s medication. One or more dogs belonging to the residents may have also been pepper-sprayed during the robbery.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded to the address and processed the scene for evidence.

TIPS SOUGHT

Can you help us find the suspect or suspect vehicle in this case? Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 18-025832.