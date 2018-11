Vancouver, WASH –┬áVancouver Police are looking for a 12 year old girl who went missing from her home this afternoon. Miriam Smith called her mother from home, however she was not there when Mom got home.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and Burgundy colored Vans shoes.