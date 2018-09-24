Police Searching For Fireworks Throwers
By Jacob Dean
Sep 24, 2018 @ 5:29 AM

Clark County, Washington – Surveillance video captures a shot of someone throwing a lit firework at a home in the Orchards-area of Vancouver. No one was home Saturday morning when it happened, but the big bang woke up neighbors in the cul-de-sac near Northeast Padden Parkway and 137th Avenue.

Clark County Deputies have seen the video, but they say they can’t pursue a criminal investigation because no one was hurt, and there was no property damage. Anyone with information should call police.

Read more from police:

On September 22, 2018 at approximately 0246 hours CCSO Deputies responded to the area of NE 139th Court and NE 91st Street on the report of suspicious noises.

A 911 caller reported hearing “explosions”.   As deputies arrived in the area, they spoke with area residents reporting that juveniles had been in the area in a vehicle, throwing firework mortars.

A resident was able to show a deputy video footage of a mortar being thrown from a dark colored, four door vehicle with silver wheels.  The vehicle was described as possibly being a Nissan.  The thrown mortar landed in the driveway of a residence.

There were no injuries and no property was damaged.

There are no additional details on this incident.

