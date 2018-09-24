Police Searching For Armed Burglary Suspects In North PDX

North Portland, Oregon – Breaking news this morning Portland police have a section of North Portland shutdown right now. Officers are searching for burglary suspects who may be armed and considered dangerous. We’re hearing the burglary happened on North Foss avenue between University Park and Columbia Park sometime this morning. Police have shutdown the area between North Willamette blvd to Lombard street and from North Chase avenue to North Seward avenue. Police are asking everyone in the community to avoid the area and stay away right now.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is working to get the latest from police and we’ll keep us updated throughout the morning.

Read more from police:

Members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) continue to search for two suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion robbery that occurred Monday, September 24, 2018, at 4:49 a.m., at a residence in the 8600 block of North Foss Avenue.

Officers responded to the location of the robbery on North Foss Avenue and learned a suspect entered the home, displayed a handgun and threatened the occupants of the location. After the suspect obtained an item from the location, he exited the location and was seen leaving in a Jeep. Officers provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle to responding officers.

As an officer searched the area, he located a Jeep that matched the suspect vehicle description. As the officer followed the Jeep, the driver stopped the vehicle in a driveway of a location in the 7100 block of North Chase Avenue. The officer provided the occupants of the vehicle directions, but the occupants of the vehicle ran into a nearby yard and away from the officer. Additional officers responded to the area. Because of a firearm was involved in this incident, SERT and CNT respond to assist with the search.

The suspects are described as two white males, both in their 20’s. One of the suspects was described as 5’8″ tall with a thin build and the second 5’6″ with a thin build. One of the suspects is believed be wearing all black clothing and they are believed to be armed with a handgun.

The Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) and the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management (PBEM) have sent a Community Emergency Notification System (CENS) message to residents impacted by this neighborhood search. Area residents should contact 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious persons in the area of this search.

