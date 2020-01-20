Police Search For Suspect In Firefighter Stabbing
Portland, Ore – An off duty Portland Firefighter is out of the hospital after he was stabbed in a random attack Saturday night in Downtown Portland.
Police say the firefighter was at the Kingston Bar and Grill with friends when a man walked in and stabbed him in the chest.
Sgt. Kevin Allen with Portland Police says he suffered injuries to his arm and abdomen. The firefighter was taken to the hospital. He has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home.
The suspect ran from the bar and has not been captured.
He is described as a man in his mid 20’s, 5 foot, 4 inches, about 170 lbs. with a black crew cut and olive skin.
In a statement Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone says “Portland Fire & Rescue would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the agencies who responded to the scene including American Medical Response, Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue Station #3, and to the staff at Emanuel Hospital. The promptness, collaboration, and professionalism of all these agencies proved a positive outcome for our fire lieutenant.”