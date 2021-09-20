      Weather Alert

Police Search For Possible Hate Crime Suspect

Sep 20, 2021 @ 10:17am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state are searching for a man they say vandalized a Sikh temple south of Seattle in what’s being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Several portable electronic devices were stolen during the Friday break-in at the Khalsa Gurmat Center in Federal Way.

The building houses religious, educational and social services for local Sikh residents.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video damaging the center’s main hall and prayer area, KOMO-TV reported.

No one from the center was present at the time.

TAGS
hate crime police Sikh Temple
Popular Posts
LANDLORD TO TENANTS: No Vaccination, Then Pack Up & Move Out.
Portland Scraps Texas Boycott, Allocates Abortion Funds
Close To 100 Shots Fired In Parkrose
Woman Enters Grounds Of Governor Inslee's Secure Residence
More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption
Connect With Us Listen To Us On