Police Say They Identified Truck Driver in Hit & Run Crash
Authorities say that the driver of the involved truck has been allegedly identified as 70 year old Marlo Griffin of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.
He’s been Charged with of Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver and Assault 4.
SEE ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
Wednesday evening Oregon State Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 84 near La Grande.
Troopers showed up to a find a car with 65 year old Robert Floyd in it, in the median.
Floyd only had minor injuries.
He said that he was passing a truck when it changed lanes into him, causing him to lose control and roll several times.
A car that was driving behind the incident happened to catch video, which Police shared.
Police are asking anyone with information