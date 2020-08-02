Police Say People With “Press” Written On Them Threw Objects At Officers During Saturday Night Protests, Arrests Made
Saturday evening protesters took to the streets again in Downtown Portland.
One group of about two hundred marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building.
According to Police “The group stood blocking East Burnside Street, shined bright lights at Portland Police officers standing outside the building, directed lasers at the officers and eventually began throwing glass bottles at them. Vehicles blocked East Burnside Street from Northeast 47th Avenue to Northeast 50th Avenue.A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck a Portland Police officer in the head. The officer was not injured.”
Police made announcements for people to stay off the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building.
Police continue that as bottles and other objects continued to be thrown, they declared an unlawful assembly and told protesters to leave.
According to a police press release, as they were dispersing the crowd “People continued to throw glass and plastic bottles at police. People with “press” written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers”
Police say that near Burnside and Southeast 44th Avenue a person moved a car in front of police, getting in the way of their attempts to get people off the road.
Police deflated the car’s tires and “passed it by”
Police shortly after headed back to the Penumbra Kelly Building.
According to Police “A large portion of the crowd marched blocking city streets and circled back toward the Penumbra Kelly Building. Portland Police met the crowd near Southeast 50th near East Burnside and directed it south all the way to Southeast Belmont Street. Again people with “press” written on their outer garments were among those throwing objects at police. Portland Police disengaged from the crowd near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast 48th Avenue. The crowd did not return to the Penumbra Kelly Building. There was no use of CS gas.”
According to police, just after midnight protesters that had gathered outside the Federal Courthouse marched through Downtown and the Pearl District.
The group was said to have shrunk during the nearly two hour walk.
Police say the march was peaceful.
Two arrests were made during the entire evening.