Police Say Peaceful Afternoon Turned Into Riot
Portland, Ore. — Following a day of what police call peaceful MayDay protests, a riot was declared Saturday night in Downtown Portland.
Police say, between 9 and 10 p.m., one group of about 30 individuals gathered near the ICE facility. Another group of about 80-100 people gathered in Shemanski Park. Both of these events had been promoted as â€œautonomous demonstrationsâ€ similar to prior events where participants engaged in criminal behavior including arson, assault, vandalism and theft.
There were a number of shields brought to Shemanski Park which was another indicator those within the group intended to engage in criminal acts. The group marched to City Hall and began engaging in vandalism by breaking windows and spray painting the building. Due to the criminal activity, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was ordered by loudspeaker to disperse.
Multiple windows were broken and a riot was declared due to the criminal activity that was occurring. The crowd was given direction to disperse to the west. Rather than disperse, the group marched in the streets. More individuals continued to break windows of businesses. Several members of the crowd used umbrellas in an attempt to block police from viewing criminal acts.
The group rampaging downtown began to disperse. PPB continued to display a presence in the area and make focused arrests of those engaged in criminal acts.
The group near ICE began to grow in numbers to between 50 and 60 around 11:30 p.m. As officers were making a focused arrest, a male subject in the crowd was trying to push through the officerâ€™s line. He reached into his pocket and pulled a butterfly-type knife on officers from about six feet away. Officers used munitions and the male backed up, then walked away. Officers on bicycles located the suspect and he ran from them for about two blocks. Officers arrested him and as they were making the arrest, he still had the knife in his hand. No officers were injured.
PPB made focused arrests of individuals engaged in criminal acts including:
Phoebe Loomis, 36 years-old, of Portland, was charged with Criminal Mischief II. A helmet, gloves, metal tool, bear spray, and gas mask were seized.
Quang Ngyen, 20 years-old, of Kent, Washington was charged with Criminal Mischief I and Disorderly Conduct II. A hammer and sling shot, along with instructions on how to make a sling shot, were seized.
Krystopher Donnelly, 27 years-old, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant for Riot, Criminal Mischief I, and Resist Arrest.
Jeremiah Day, 22, of Portland, was arrested for Menacing officers with a butterfly knife.
Darren Stephens, 36 years-old, of Portland, was arrested for a warrant for Criminal Mischief II.
“We appreciate those who engaged in their First Amendment rights this afternoon in a peaceful manner. Once again, under the cover of darkness, several dozen people decided to damage and destroy multiple businesses in our downtown area resulting in a riot,” Chief Chuck Lovell said. “The situation became extremely dangerous when a man brandished a knife at officers when officers were simply doing their job. The officers appear to have exercised restraint and professionalism and safely apprehended this suspect. I am proud of all of our employees who worked to minimize further damage and arrest some of the criminals involved.”