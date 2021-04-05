Police Say 72-Year-Old Man Arrested For Shooting His Son
SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) – A 72-year-old Oregon man faces charges including attempted murder for the alleged shooting of his son. Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in a rural area near the town of Silverton in central Oregon. Hospital officials notified police of a patient with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police went to a property near Silverton where they met the victim’s father, who surrendered peacefully. He was booked on second degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A court appearance was scheduled for Monday at the Marion County court annex.