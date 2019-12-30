Two People Shot, One Arrested In NW PDX
Portland, Ore. – Second update from Portland Police Bureau – The victim found at the scene is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The victim who arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle is listed in critical condition. The area around Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street is expected to be closed for at least two more hours. GVRT is releasing three pictures to show the amount of evidence at the scene and the complexity of gun violence investigations. If anyone has information about this incident and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Update: from Portland Police Bureau On Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3:51 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect who was taken into custody. Officers then located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. A second shooting victim arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Officers have secured the crime scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) is responding to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Original post:
A person may have been shot several times this morning near the Pearl District. There’s been a large police response at Northwest Broadway and Flanders ever since about 3:50am this morning. We heard on the emergency scanner radio that police were responding to a shots fired call, and a victim had been shot several times. We’re also hearing there may have been about ten shots fired. We’re waiting to learn more from police. Streets are closed in the area during the investigation.